Trailer Park Boys actor Mike Smith has “stepped away” from his role as Bubbles on the Netflix show after he was charged with sexual assault in Canada.

Smith, 53, was named in court documents on October 2 over an alleged sexual assault that occurred on December 30, 2017. He was ordered not to contact the alleged victim.

The group behind the Canadian mockumentary series said in a statement released to The Independent that Smith would no longer be working as Trailer Park Boys Inc.’s managing director.

“We are aware of the allegation concerning Mike Smith dating back to 2017 and take such matters seriously,” the comedy group said. “We recognize how difficult an allegation of this nature is for all involved.

“Out of respect for the legal process, we will not comment further on the case. At this time, Mike has stepped away from his role at Trailer Park Boys Incorporated and Gary Howsam has assumed managing director responsibilities.”

open image in gallery Trailer Park Boys actor Mike Smith has been accused of sexual assault in Canada. ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Mike Smith has played Bubbles on the show since its premiere in 2001. The group announced he is ‘stepping away’ after the allegations. ( Netflix )

Smith is expected to appear in court in Halifax Monday, the CBC reported.

The actor has starred as Bubbles alongside Rob Wells as Ricky and John Paul Tremblay as Julian since the show premiered in 2001. The three lead actors bought the show in 2013. The series, created by Mike Clattenburg, initially ended in 2007 after seven seasons, but Netflix launched a revival in 2014. The franchise has inspired several movies and spinoffs over its two decades on the air and has developed a loyal fanbase across the world.

Season 13 finished filming in Nova Scotia in August, wrapping up almost eight years since season 12 premiered. The show is expected to air in 2026. Despite the charges, the company said it is still “focused on delivering the long-awaited 13th season for our fans.”

This is not the first accusation against Smith. In 2016, he was arrested in Los Angeles and charged with misdemeanor domestic battery after an alleged confrontation with a woman at a Hollywood hotel.

Witnesses claimed they heard a woman screaming, “you’re choking me,” and saw Smith pinning the woman up against a wall. Smith left and was later arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department.

Smith and the woman released a joint statement at the time denying the allegations and claiming they were friends who had an argument. The charges were dropped due to a lack of evidence.