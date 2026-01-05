Mickey Rourke takes action as he fights eviction from LA home
- Actor Mickey Rourke is facing eviction from his Los Angeles home after allegedly failing to pay $59,100 (£44,003) in overdue rent.
- He received a three-day notice to pay or vacate the premises on 18 December, according to documents filed with the Los Angeles Superior Court.
- A GoFundMe campaign, titled 'Help Mickey Rourke Stay in His Home', was launched with his permission to raise $100,000 (£74,456) for immediate housing-related expenses.
- The fundraiser, started by a friend, highlights Rourke's past struggles and states that 'fame does not protect against hardship', aiming to provide him with stability.
- As of the article's publication, the campaign had raised $36,278 (£27,011) towards its target.