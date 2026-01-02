Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Actor Mickey Rourke is facing eviction in Los Angeles after failing to pay nearly $60,000 in rent.

The Oscar-nominated actor and former professional boxer, 73, whose birth name is Philip Andre Rourke Jr., received a three-day notice to pay rent or vacate the premises on December 18 and failed to comply, according to court documents filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday.

At the time the notice was issued, Rourke allegedly owed $59,100.

Rourke signed a lease for the three-bedroom, 2.5-bath house for $5,200 per month in March; it was subsequently increased to $7,000 per month, the court filings state.

The property’s owner, Eric Goldie, is requesting compensation for attorney’s fees and damages.

open image in gallery Mickey Rourke allegedly owes his landlord $59,100 in unpaid rent ( PA )

open image in gallery Rourke’s Beverly Grove rental ( Google Street View )

The Independent has contacted Rourke’s representatives for comment.

Rourke emerged in the early 1980s as a brooding, magnetic screen presence, earning acclaim in films like Body Heat (1981) and Diner (1982) before breaking out as a leading man in Rumble Fish (1983) and The Pope of Greenwich Village (1984).

He became a bona fide star with 9½ Weeks (1986) and Angel Heart (1987; however, clashes with directors, erratic behavior, and a detour into professional boxing — which left him physically altered — stalled his Hollywood ascent through the 1990s.

“I lost everything. My house, my wife, my credibility, my career,” he told The Times in an interview in 2008. “I just all had all this anger from my childhood, which was really shame, not anger, and used it as armor and machismo to cover up my wounds. Unfortunately, the way I acted really frightened people, although it was really just me who was scared. But I was like this person who was short-circuited and I didn’t know how to fix myself.”

He made his comeback in 2008, portraying an aging, washed-up wrestler named Randy “The Ram” Robinson in Darren Aronofsky’s The Wrestler, which earned him a Golden Globe and an Oscar nomination for lead actor.

However, the role failed to spark a significant career comeback and, earlier this year, the New York-born actor appeared on Celebrity Big Brother UK, where he revealed he had to borrow $500,000 from the bank amid the Covid-19 pandemic and the actors’ strike.

Controversy surrounding the star began immediately after he “ogled” CBB presenterAJ Odudu, and he faced calls to be dropped after making homophobic comments to Dance Moms star Jojo Siwa.

The actor’s six-day run in the house came to an abrupt end after “threatening and aggressive” behaviour towards Love Island star Chris Hughes and the use of “inappropriate sexual language” towards Towie star Ella Mae Wise.

He was reportedly paid £500,000 for his three-week stint on the show, but the fee was dramatically reduced to £50,000 after he was kicked off, according to The Sun. ITV did not respond to The Independent’s request for comment at the time.