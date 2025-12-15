Mick Jagger makes a dream come true for Oscar-winning actor
- Dame Judi Dench realised a long-held ambition by sharing the stage with rock icon Sir Mick Jagger during a surprise appearance at a live show.
- The unexpected moment was orchestrated by broadcaster Gyles Brandreth during their conversational show, What’s The Play? What’s The Part?, at the Sondheim Theatre.
- Sir Mick Jagger delivered a speech reflecting on Dame Judi’s illustrious career, while she reciprocated by reciting a 17th-century love poem for him.
- Brandreth stated that Dame Judi had previously expressed a dream of sharing a stage with Jagger, and he kept his appearance a complete secret from her.
- Oscar-winning actor Jim Broadbent and screen star Dominic West were also among the surprise guests at the event.