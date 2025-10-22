Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Michael Keaton’s Pittsburgh Walk of Fame plaque contains typo

Michael Keaton accepting his Pittsburgh Walk of Fame
  • Michael Keaton's name was misspelled on his new plaque on the Pittsburgh Walk of Fame.
  • The error, “Micheal” instead of “Michael”, appeared in the descriptive text on the bronze plaque, not in the main name.
  • Keaton, 74, was the only honoree to attend the inaugural ceremony in person, where he gave a heartfelt speech.
  • He expressed his gratitude, calling the recognition by his hometown “one of the best days of my life,” and did not publicly acknowledge the typo.
  • Other Pittsburgh legends inducted alongside Keaton included Fred Rogers, Nellie Bly, Andy Warhol and Andrew Carnegie.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in