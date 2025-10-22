Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Michael Keaton’s name misspelled on Walk of Fame plaque

The Batman star was honored alongside other Pittsburgh legends like Fred Rogers and Nellie Bly

Carsen Holaday
in New York
Wednesday 22 October 2025 12:33 EDT
Michael Keaton accepting his Pittsburgh Walk of Fame

Typos can usually be fixed with spellcheck or an eraser — unless, of course, they’re set in stone.

In every typist’s worst nightmare, Michael Keaton’s name is misspelled on his brand new plaque on the Pittsburgh Walk of Fame.

Keaton, 74, was inducted into the walk of fame alongside nine other honorees Monday in an inaugural ceremony. The actor was the only recipient to attend the event in person, and he gave heartfelt remarks to his hometown crowd after receiving his star.

However, a closer look at the bronze plaque on the sidewalk of The Terminal complex in the city’s Strip District reveals an error in the description, though it’s thankfully not in the large name on the star.

The plaque reads, “Under his stage name, Micheal Keaton, Michael John Douglas is credited as appearing in nearly 100 movies and TV series, ranging from the hit comedies like ‘Night Shift’ and ‘Mr. Mom’ to award-winning dramas such as ‘Spotlight’ and ‘Dopesick.’”

Michael Keaton’s name is spelled wrong in the description of his Pittsburgh Walk of Fame bronze plaque
Michael Keaton’s name is spelled wrong in the description of his Pittsburgh Walk of Fame bronze plaque (CBS Pittsburgh)
Michael Keaton gave remarks after he was honored at the Pittsburgh Walk of Fame on Monday
Michael Keaton gave remarks after he was honored at the Pittsburgh Walk of Fame on Monday (Pittsburgh Walk of Fame)

Keaton’s first name is spelled Michael.

The Pittsburgh Walk of Fame didn’t immediately return The Independent’s request for comment.

It’s unclear if Keaton noticed the misspelling during the ceremony, but he didn’t mention it during his glowing speech where he thanked the hundreds of attendees in the crowd for supporting him.

“This is ridiculously nice,” Keaton said during his speech. “There’s nothing like being recognized by your hometown.”

He called it “one of the best days of my life” and concluded his speech by saying, “This means the world to me. Peace.”

To be picked for a star, inductees were required to have been born in or spent formative years in certain Pittsburgh counties. They also must have had a national impact.

Michael Keaton has acted in over 100 movies and TV shows
Michael Keaton has acted in over 100 movies and TV shows (Getty)

Besides Keaton, the first class of honorees included artist Andy Warhol, investigative journalist Nellie Bly, jazz musician George Benson, industrialist and philanthropist Andrew Carnegie, environmentalist and author Rachel Carson, polio vaccine developer Jonas Salk, playwright August Wilson, and Pittsburgh Pirates legend Roberto Clemente.

Fred Rogers, best known for hosting Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, also received a plaque. The TV producer’s sons, James and John, unveiled the star in their father’s honor.

Coincidentally, Keaton’s first TV role was on Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood. The Oscar-nominated actor is best known for his titular roles in Batman, Birdman and Beetlejuice. He has been nominated for three Emmy Awards and in 2022, he won Best Actor in a Miniseries for his performance in Dopesick.

