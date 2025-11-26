Ocean’s Eleven star dies aged 84 following heart attack
- Actor Michael DeLano, known for his role in Ocean's Eleven, has died at the age of 84.
- DeLano passed away on 20 October in a Las Vegas hospital after suffering a heart attack.
- His wife, Jean DeLano, confirmed his death to The Hollywood Reporter.
- His notable career included playing a casino manager in Steven Soderbergh's Ocean's Eleven, as well as roles in Firehouse and the sitcom Rhoda.
- DeLano, who was also a singer and a US Army paratrooper, is survived by his wife, daughter, and grandchildren.