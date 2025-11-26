Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Michael DeLano, who appeared in Ocean’s Eleven, has died at the age of 84.

The actor and singer, who starred as the casino manager in Steven Soderbergh’s 2001 heist film, suffered a heart attack and died on 20 October in a Las Vegas hospital.

News of his death was delivered by Jean DeLano, his wife of 28 years, who told The Hollywood Reporter.

DeLano had lived in Las Vegas since 1992 and, until recently, sang as a regular performer at the city’s old-school Dispensary Lounge, where a celebration of his life will take place on Sunday (30 November).

Before he appeared in Ocean’s Eleven and its 2004 sequel Ocean’s Twelve, DeLano starred as a firefighter opposite James Drury and Richard Jaeckel on ABC’s Firehouse.

Fans will also recognise him for his role as Johnny Venture on the Seventies CBS sitcom Rhoda. Appearing in 11 episodes during seasons three and four (1976-1978), DeLano played one of Rhoda’s suitors after she breaks up with husband Joe Gerard (David Groh).

He also enjoyed a regular role on the 1979 short-lived NBC series Supertrain, portraying Lou Atkins.

Born in Virginia and raised in Philadelphia, DeLano was a regular dancer on Dick Clark’s American Bandstand and served as a paratrooper in the US Army.

In 1960, he signed with Swan Records and performed under the name Key Larson, recording songs including “A Web of Lies” and “A Little Lovin’ Goes a Long, Long Way”.

His wife said he adopted the stage name DeLano after seeing a neon sign on a hotel with that name.

Before landing the role on Firehouse, he had bit parts in films including Catlow (1971), and The New Centurions (1972). He also briefly starred opposite Arnold Schwarzenegger in 1985’s Commando.

His others credits also included small parts in Hollywood Man (1976), 9 to 5 (1980) and Another Stakeout (1993) and guest-star work on The Rockford Files, Wonder Woman, Starsky & Hutch, Soap, Charlie’s Angels, Taxi, Perfect Strangers, Private Benjamin, The Fall Guy, The A-Team, Cagney & Lacey, Hill Street Blues, Hunter, Falcon Crest, Silk Stalkings, Chicago Hope and Royal Pains.

He is survived by his wife, his daughter Bree, grandsons Micahel and Lincoln, and granddaughter Jaxon.