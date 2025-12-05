Legendary Hollywood actor receives standing ovation after receiving film honour
- Sir Michael Caine, aged 92, made a rare public appearance with his grandchildren at the Red Sea International Film Festival.
- He was presented with an honorary award by actor Vin Diesel, receiving a rapturous standing ovation from the audience.
- The two actors previously collaborated on the film The Last Witch Hunter in 2015.
- Reflecting on his seven-decade-long career, Sir Michael highlighted the paramount importance of his family.
- He stated that his personal photo collection consists solely of family pictures, underscoring that his family is his life.