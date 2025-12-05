Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Legendary Hollywood actor receives standing ovation after receiving film honour

Michael Caine makes rare public appearance with grandchildren as he receives film honour
  • Sir Michael Caine, aged 92, made a rare public appearance with his grandchildren at the Red Sea International Film Festival.
  • He was presented with an honorary award by actor Vin Diesel, receiving a rapturous standing ovation from the audience.
  • The two actors previously collaborated on the film The Last Witch Hunter in 2015.
  • Reflecting on his seven-decade-long career, Sir Michael highlighted the paramount importance of his family.
  • He stated that his personal photo collection consists solely of family pictures, underscoring that his family is his life.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in