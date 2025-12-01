Meryl Streep tipped for future role in hit film series
- Rian Johnson, director of the Knives Out series, has expressed his desire for Meryl Streep to star in a future murder-mystery film.
- Johnson made these remarks following the premiere of the third instalment, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery.
- He directly appealed to Streep, suggesting she would "slot into a murder mystery very well" and also praised her recent appearance on Saturday Night Live.
- Streep has recent experience in the genre, having featured in the last three seasons of Hulu’s comedy Only Murders in the Building.
- The new film, Wake Up Dead Man, sees Daniel Craig return as Benoit Blanc and is noted for its darker themes, premiering in select cinemas on 26th November before its Netflix release on 12th December.