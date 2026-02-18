Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Mercury Prize to be held outside London for just second time in history

Sam Fender reveals how he plans to celebrate Mercury Prize 2025 win
  • The prestigious Mercury Prize ceremony is set to return to Newcastle for a second consecutive year, taking place at the Utilita Arena this autumn.
  • Scheduled for Thursday, 22 October, this marks only the second time in its history that the awards have been held outside London since their inception in 1992.
  • The annual prize celebrates the best new British and Irish music, with a shortlist of 12 artists yet to be announced.
  • Last year's coveted award was won by Geordie singer Sam Fender, who joined an esteemed list of previous winners.
  • Organised by the British Phonographic Industry (BPI) and Newcastle City Council, the event is expected to build on last year's success, which provided a £1.4 million economic and cultural boost to the region.
