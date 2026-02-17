Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Melania Trump confuses fans with late-night fashion choice

Melania Trump wears sunglasses at night as she exits Air Force One
  • Melania Trump was seen wearing large sunglasses at night while disembarking Air Force One and Marine One, following a Valentine's Day weekend at Mar-a-Lago.
  • Her unusual choice of eyewear in the dark prompted numerous questions and comments from social media users.
  • The incident also led to the resurgence of a long-debunked conspiracy theory suggesting a body double for Melania Trump.
  • Donald Trump praised his wife's recently released documentary, 'Melania,' highlighting its success and her 'consequential work' to reporters.
  • The documentary, produced by Amazon MGM Studios and directed by Brett Ratner, initially had strong ticket sales but later experienced a steep decline at the box office.
