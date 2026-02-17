Melania Trump confuses fans with late-night fashion choice
- Melania Trump was seen wearing large sunglasses at night while disembarking Air Force One and Marine One, following a Valentine's Day weekend at Mar-a-Lago.
- Her unusual choice of eyewear in the dark prompted numerous questions and comments from social media users.
- The incident also led to the resurgence of a long-debunked conspiracy theory suggesting a body double for Melania Trump.
- Donald Trump praised his wife's recently released documentary, 'Melania,' highlighting its success and her 'consequential work' to reporters.
- The documentary, produced by Amazon MGM Studios and directed by Brett Ratner, initially had strong ticket sales but later experienced a steep decline at the box office.
