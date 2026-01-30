Screenings of Melania documentary cancelled as brutal box office takings continue
- The documentary Melania, for which Amazon MGM reportedly paid $40 million and spent an additional $35 million on marketing, is projected to earn only around $5 million at the box office during its opening weekend.
- This projected box office figure places it in a similar range to other niche documentaries like After Death and Am I Racist?, which had comparable opening weekend takes.
- Analysis of opening-day ticket sales indicates a generally muted response across the US, with some screenings having very few tickets sold, though sales are stronger in more conservative regions. Meanwhile, it has been reported that screenings at the Plymouth Grand 15 theater in Minnesota appear to have been cancelled.
- Donald Trump commented on the weak ticket sales, attributing them to the post-Covid theatre business and suggesting the film would perform better via streaming, as it will later be available on Prime Video.
- International sales are also soft, with only one or two tickets sold for initial screenings in the UK, and the film's theatrical run in South Africa has been pulled due to 'political reasons'.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks