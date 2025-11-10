Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Release date set for Meghan Markle Netflix Christmas special

  • Meghan Markle announced a Netflix holiday special, "With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration", which is set to premiere on 3 December.
  • The Duchess of Sussex shared the news on Instagram, teasing a festive holiday table setting and inviting viewers to embrace traditions.
  • Filmed in Montecito, California, the special will feature Markle sharing tips on making the holidays memorable, including decorating, creating feasts, and crafting gifts.
  • Markle previously revealed the special would include "lots of gift wrapping techniques", drawing on her past experience teaching advanced gift wrapping.
  • This holiday special is part of her lifestyle series "With Love, Meghan" and her reported $100 million partnership with Netflix.
