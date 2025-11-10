Meghan Markle announces Netflix Christmas special — and reveals its release date
Netflix special drops on December 3
Meghan Markle is releasing a Netflix holiday special.
The Duchess of Sussex announced Monday that a special episode of her lifestyle series With Love, Meghan, will arrive on the streaming platform in just a few weeks.
“Embrace traditions and make new ones this holiday season. With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration arrives December 3rd on @netflix,” she shared to her Instagram account.
Markle, 44, also teased a look at her festive holiday table in the post, wearing a green dress and looking over what appears to be a dinner table with candles, glassware, ribbons, and greenery.
Netflix said in a statement: “This December, join Meghan in Montecito, California, for a magical holiday celebration as she shares how she likes to make this time with family and friends especially memorable and meaningful. Together, friends and family deck the halls, create holiday feasts, craft heartfelt gifts, and share lots of laughs — and give you simple how-tos to follow at home.”
Markle, Prince Harry, and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, moved to the California coastal town in 2020, and her show is filmed at a studio just down the road from the family’s mansion.
