Meghan Markle unveils new £48 candle range
- Meghan Markle's lifestyle brand, As Ever, has launched its first holiday collection, introducing new products alongside familiar favourites.
- The new offerings include two scented candles priced at $64 each, a $16 spice kit for mulled cider or hot toddies, and an $89 bottle of 2021 Vintage Napa Valley Brut champagne.
- The candles feature numbers (519 and 084) that pay homage to Meghan's wedding anniversary and birthday, respectively.
- The collection also provides gift bundles, such as a signature fruit spread set for $42 and a honey duo gift set for $62.
- As Ever, which initially launched in April and saw its first products sell out rapidly, was rebranded from American Riviera Orchard to encompass a wider range of items.