Independent

Independent Bulletin homepage

First He-Man teaser thrills fans with ‘80s nostalgia

'Masters of the Universe' (2026) teaser trailer
  • The first teaser trailer for the upcoming Masters of the Universe reboot has been released, generating significant fan reaction.
  • Nicholas Galitzine is set to star as He-Man, with Jared Leto cast as the villain Skeletor.
  • The teaser leans into nostalgia with 1980s imagery and a voiceover, delighting many long-time fans.
  • Some fans have expressed concerns about the film's potential plot direction, particularly a storyline where a “real” world character discovers the cartoon is real.
  • There has been notable criticism regarding Leto's casting as Skeletor, with some fans questioning his suitability for the iconic role.
