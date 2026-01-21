Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

He-Man fans have reacted with delight to the first teaser trailer for the upcoming Masters of the Universe reboot.

The original He-Man and the Masters of the Universe animated series ran from 1983 to 1985 and became one of the most popular children’s shows of the 1980s. It was first adapted into a live action movie, starring Dolph Lundgren as the sword-wielding hero, in 1987.

A new reboot of the film series is in production from MGM Studios and Mattel Films and is scheduled to arrive in cinemas June 5. It will star The Idea of You actor Nicholas Galitzine in the lead role, with a supporting cast including Camila Mendes, Alison Brie and Idris Elba. Jared Leto is set to play He-Man’s nemesis, the villain Skeletor.

The first teaser trailer leans into the nostalgia, with a voiceover declaring: “Not long ago, when times were simpler...” over images of 1980s breakfast cereals, aerobic work-outs and a clip from the original cartoon.

In response, one fan wrote on X: “Naaaaaahhh I'm sorry I'm looking forward to this new MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE HE-MAN film WAY too much now. Nostalgia is a heck of a drug!”

Nicholas Galitzine in the first teaser trailer for the reboot of 'Masters of the Universe' ( Amazon MGM Studios/YouTube )

Another wrote: “Holy freaking s***, the Masters of the Universe teaser is amazing.”

However, others shared concerns over the direction the reboot might take. One shared an image of Galitzine’s character in a comic book shop and commented: “This shot in the Masters of the Universe teaser, with action figures in background, seems to imply a guy from the ‘real’ world discovers the cartoon he loved was real and becomes He-Man. I'm all for this movie not being too ‘serious’ but I've never loved that particular conceit.”

Fans previously shared concerns about the casting of Leto as Skeletor. Despite being an Oscar-winning actor, Leto has become a figure of mockery amongst film fans due to a series of widely criticized performances in Suicide Squad, Morbius and House of Gucci.

One fan said: “Congratulations, you just killed any interest I had in the portrayal of one of the most iconic hammy villains there is. Why can’t Jared Leto be one of these celebrities who moved outta the country because of a 2nd Trump term?”

A second added: “Skeletor was going to make or break this movie. It needed someone with the aura and a range that could measure up to such an iconic character. Leto doesn’t have it. In fact he’s nowhere close.”

A third person joked: “Leto should definitely play Skeletor with the Gucci accent.”

A longer trailer for Masters of the Universe is expected to be released tomorrow, January 22.