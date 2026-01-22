Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

The Oscar-nominated actor unmasked as Scarab on The Masked Singer

The Masked Singer’s Scarab unveiled as Oscar-nominated actor
  • Scarab on The Masked Singer US was revealed to be Oscar-nominated actor Taraji P. Henson.
  • The unmasking took place during a double elimination on Wednesday (21 January) night's episode of season 14 of the Fox series.
  • Henson performed a cover of Cyndi Lauper’s “Girls Just Want To Fun” before her identity was disclosed.
  • She earned an Academy Award nomination for her portrayal of Queenie in David Fincher’s The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.
  • Following the reveal, host Nick Cannon lauded Henson as "the most decorated celebrity we’ve ever had" on the show.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in