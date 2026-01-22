The Oscar-nominated actor unmasked as Scarab on The Masked Singer
- Scarab on The Masked Singer US was revealed to be Oscar-nominated actor Taraji P. Henson.
- The unmasking took place during a double elimination on Wednesday (21 January) night's episode of season 14 of the Fox series.
- Henson performed a cover of Cyndi Lauper’s “Girls Just Want To Fun” before her identity was disclosed.
- She earned an Academy Award nomination for her portrayal of Queenie in David Fincher’s The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.
- Following the reveal, host Nick Cannon lauded Henson as "the most decorated celebrity we’ve ever had" on the show.