Elizabeth Olsen gushes about Marvel co-star as she’s asked about reprising role
- Actress Elizabeth Olsen discussed her potential return as Wanda in the Marvel Cinematic Universe during an appearance on Lorraine.
- Promoting her new rom-com “Eternity”, Olsen said she does not know if she will reprise the role.
- She said she often feels like “the last to know” about Marvel's plans for her character.
- Olsen expressed immense pride in what she achieved with the character of Wanda.
- She also praised her co-star, Paul Bettany, and said she’d love to work with him again.