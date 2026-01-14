Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

‘Marty Supreme’ director reveals huge star’s secret role everyone missed

Timothée Chalamet stars in new Josh Safdie movie Marty Supreme
  • Director Josh Safdie revealed that Robert Pattinson has a secret voice role in his new film, Marty Supreme, which stars Timothée Chalamet.
  • Pattinson provides the voice for the unseen announcer during the British Open ping pong semifinals sequence in the sports drama.
  • Safdie explained that he needed a British voice for the part and Pattinson, who was visiting, agreed to contribute, calling it a “little easter egg.”
  • This collaboration marks a reunion for Pattinson and Safdie, who previously worked together on the 2017 crime thriller 'Good Time'.
  • Timothée Chalamet, the lead in Marty Supreme, recently won a Golden Globe for his performance and is tipped for a potential Oscar nomination.
