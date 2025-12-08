Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Celebrated British photographer dies aged 73

(AFP/Getty)
  • Photographer Martin Parr, celebrated for his vivid and characterful images of British life, has died aged 73.
  • The Martin Parr Foundation confirmed his death on Sunday at his Bristol home; the cause was not disclosed, but he had been diagnosed with cancer in May 2021.
  • Parr gained prominence in the mid-1980s with 'The Last Resort', a series documenting working-class families on holiday in New Brighton, Merseyside.
  • His extensive body of work captured diverse aspects of society, from genteel garden parties and village fetes to the theme of immigration in his 'Black Country Stories'.
  • Parr's photographs are held in major international museums, including the Tate and MoMA, and he was awarded a CBE for his contributions to photography in 2021.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in