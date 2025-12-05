Martin Kemp reveals the odd purchase he will make after leaving I’m A Celeb
- Martin Kemp, the Spandau Ballet musician, was the sixth star to be eliminated from I'm A Celebrity.
- He left the jungle on Thursday, 4 December, after being in the bottom two with Lisa Riley.
- Upon his exit, Kemp was asked what he would miss least about his time in the camp.
- He expressed a strong dislike for the “dunny”, describing it as “horrible”.
- Kemp revealed his first purchase after leaving the show would be a Japanese toilet that washes one's backside.