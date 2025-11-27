Tributes paid to TikTok star Marquay the Goat who died aged 24
- TikTok content creator Marquay the Goat, real name Marquay Collins, has died at the age of 24.
- His mother, Sonja Collins, announced his passing on Instagram, remembering him as the 'sweetest person' and expressing her profound grief.
- Collins, also known as Helicopter Man, had nearly 7 million followers on TikTok, where he was popular for humorous skits, challenges, food reviews, and videos featuring his parents.
- His brother, Michael Frazier, also confirmed the death on social media, thanking fans for their outpouring of love and support.
- The cause of Marquay Collins' death has not been publicly disclosed.