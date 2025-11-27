Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Tributes paid to TikTok star Marquay the Goat who died aged 24

Marquay the Goat, real name Marquay Collins, has died
Marquay the Goat, real name Marquay Collins, has died (TikTok/@marquaythegoat)
  • TikTok content creator Marquay the Goat, real name Marquay Collins, has died at the age of 24.
  • His mother, Sonja Collins, announced his passing on Instagram, remembering him as the 'sweetest person' and expressing her profound grief.
  • Collins, also known as Helicopter Man, had nearly 7 million followers on TikTok, where he was popular for humorous skits, challenges, food reviews, and videos featuring his parents.
  • His brother, Michael Frazier, also confirmed the death on social media, thanking fans for their outpouring of love and support.
  • The cause of Marquay Collins' death has not been publicly disclosed.
