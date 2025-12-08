Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Golden Globes host criticised for mispronouncing names of numerous nominees

Marlon Wayans speaks during the nominations announcement for the 83rd Golden Globes
Marlon Wayans speaks during the nominations announcement for the 83rd Golden Globes (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
  • Golden Globe nominations host Marlon Wayans has been criticised after he mispronounced several names during Monday’s event.
  • The Scary Movie actor mispronounced the name of The Bear star Ayo Edebiri, which should be pronounced 'eh-debry'.
  • Other mishaps saw him call Elle Fanning “Ellie” and struggle to read off the name of Norwegian actor Renate Reinsve.
  • “Marlon Wayans butchering every single name like no matter what language” remarked one viewer on X/Twitter.
  • The Independent has contacted Wayans' representatives for comment.
  • In the nominations, Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another dominated the film categories with nine nods, while Adolescence and The Studio were popular in the TV categories.

