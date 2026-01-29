Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Crime author honoured with prestigious Diamond Dagger

The 64-year-old, celebrated for his "sustained excellence" across a prolific career, is best known for his 19-novel Tom Thorne series,
(David Sandison)
  • Crime author Mark Billingham has been honoured with the prestigious Crime Writers’ Association (CWA) Diamond Dagger.
  • The award recognises his significant contribution and sustained excellence throughout his prolific career in the crime fiction genre.
  • Billingham is best known for his 19-novel Tom Thorne series, which was adapted for television, and has also launched a new series featuring DS Declan Miller.
  • Expressing his delight, Billingham joked that he "could not be more thrilled or honoured" if it wasn't an administrative error.
  • The Diamond Dagger will be formally presented to him at a ceremony scheduled for July 2.
