Crime author Mark Billingham has been honoured with the prestigious Crime Writers’ Association (CWA) Diamond Dagger, recognising his significant contribution to the genre.

The 64-year-old, celebrated for his "sustained excellence" across a prolific career, is best known for his 19-novel Tom Thorne series, which began with his 2001 debut, Sleepyhead.

Expressing his delight upon receiving the accolade, Billingham remarked: "Presuming this is not an administrative error, I could not be more thrilled or honoured. To be added to a list that features most of my literary heroes is fantastic. That so many are also friends is the icing on the cake and, for me, a mark of how very special the crime-writing community is."

His popular Tom Thorne novels were adapted for television by Sky One, with David Morrissey starring as the titular detective in the Thorne series, which first aired in 2010. Billingham's 25th book, What The Night Brings, the latest in the series, was published in June 2025. He also launched a new series in 2023 featuring DS Declan Miller, starting with The Last Dance, followed by The Wrong Hands, with the third instalment, The Shadow Step, due this year. His stand-alone works include In The Dark, Die Of Shame, and Rabbit Hole, with In The Dark also adapted for BBC One in 2017.

open image in gallery The 64-year-old, who is best known for his 19 novels in the Tom Thorne series which began with his debut Sleepyhead (2001), was given the award for his 'sustained excellence' ( PA )

Nadine Matheson, chairwoman of the CWA, lauded Billingham's impact: "Across a remarkable body of work, Mark has consistently set the bar for contemporary crime fiction, while also being generous with his time and support to emerging writers. His influence on the genre extends far beyond his own novels, shaping the crime-writing community as a whole. For his outstanding contribution to crime fiction, his lasting impact on readers and writers alike, and his commitment to the genre, Mark Billingham is a thoroughly deserving recipient of the Diamond Dagger."

Before becoming a full-time author, Birmingham-born Billingham worked as an actor and stand-up comedian, notably playing Gary in the children’s TV show Maid Marian And Her Merry Men. He is also a member of the rock band the Fun Lovin’ Crime Writers, alongside fellow bestselling authors Val McDermid, Luca Veste, Doug Johnstone, Stuart Neville, and Chris Brookmyre, with the group performing at Glastonbury in both 2019 and 2024.

Billingham previously secured the CWA’s Dagger In The Library in 2022, an award voted for by librarians. The Diamond Dagger places him among an esteemed list of past recipients, including Lynda La Plante, Ruth Rendell, PD James, Colin Dexter, Reginald Hill, and John le Carre.

The award will be formally presented at a ceremony on July 2.