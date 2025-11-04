Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Mariah Carey officially begins 2025 holidays with her yearly It’s Time moment

  • Mariah Carey officially launched the 2025 festive season with her annual "It's Time" announcement.
  • The promotional clip features comedian Billy Eichner portraying a grumpy elf attempting to cancel Christmas.
  • Carey, initially dressed as an angel, discovers her makeup has been stolen by striking elves.
  • She uses her vocal powers to freeze Eichner's character, transforming him into a snowman.
  • The video concludes with Carey, in a Mrs Claus outfit, riding a sleigh through New York City as "All I Want For Christmas Is You" plays.
