Mariah Carey officially begins 2025 holidays with her yearly It’s Time moment
- Mariah Carey officially launched the 2025 festive season with her annual "It's Time" announcement.
- The promotional clip features comedian Billy Eichner portraying a grumpy elf attempting to cancel Christmas.
- Carey, initially dressed as an angel, discovers her makeup has been stolen by striking elves.
- She uses her vocal powers to freeze Eichner's character, transforming him into a snowman.
- The video concludes with Carey, in a Mrs Claus outfit, riding a sleigh through New York City as "All I Want For Christmas Is You" plays.