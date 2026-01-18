Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

‘Make America go away’ – Greenland rebrands MAGA merch at protests

Greenland protesters condemn 'circus' of Trump tariffs
  • Thousands of people across Denmark and Greenland protested against Donald Trump's demand to acquire the Arctic island.
  • Demonstrators wore parody 'Make America Go Away' hats and chanted 'Greenland is not for sale', with large crowds gathering in Copenhagen and Nuuk.
  • Trump responded by announcing 10 per cent import tariffs on eight European countries that oppose his plans to take control of Greenland.
  • European nations deployed military personnel to Greenland at Denmark's request, while Greenland's parliament unanimously favours remaining part of Denmark.
  • Public opinion in the US largely opposes using military force to acquire Greenland, which is an autonomous country within the Kingdom of Denmark.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in