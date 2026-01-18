‘Make America go away’ – Greenland rebrands MAGA merch at protests
- Thousands of people across Denmark and Greenland protested against Donald Trump's demand to acquire the Arctic island.
- Demonstrators wore parody 'Make America Go Away' hats and chanted 'Greenland is not for sale', with large crowds gathering in Copenhagen and Nuuk.
- Trump responded by announcing 10 per cent import tariffs on eight European countries that oppose his plans to take control of Greenland.
- European nations deployed military personnel to Greenland at Denmark's request, while Greenland's parliament unanimously favours remaining part of Denmark.
- Public opinion in the US largely opposes using military force to acquire Greenland, which is an autonomous country within the Kingdom of Denmark.