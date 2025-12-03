Fans in uproar over botched remastering of beloved HBO series
- HBO Max is facing significant backlash from fans over the botched 4K remastering of the beloved drama series Mad Men.
- The revamped version, released 10 years after the show's conclusion, features numerous editing errors, including visible crew members in an early season one scene.
- Viewers have also reported that several episodes in the first season are mislabelled and out of order on the streaming platform.
- A source indicated that HBO Max received incorrect files from Lionsgate Television, which holds the rights to the series.
- Lionsgate Television is reportedly working to supply the correct files to HBO Max to ensure the episodes are rectified promptly.