Fans in uproar over botched remastering of beloved HBO series

Mad Men season one trailer
  • HBO Max is facing significant backlash from fans over the botched 4K remastering of the beloved drama series Mad Men.
  • The revamped version, released 10 years after the show's conclusion, features numerous editing errors, including visible crew members in an early season one scene.
  • Viewers have also reported that several episodes in the first season are mislabelled and out of order on the streaming platform.
  • A source indicated that HBO Max received incorrect files from Lionsgate Television, which holds the rights to the series.
  • Lionsgate Television is reportedly working to supply the correct files to HBO Max to ensure the episodes are rectified promptly.
