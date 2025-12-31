Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The three times fans should not approach Home Alone star

Macaulay Culkin has asked fans not to approach him when he’s with his family
Macaulay Culkin has asked fans not to approach him when he’s with his family (Getty Images)
  • Macaulay Culkin, 45, has revealed three specific rules he expects fans to follow when approaching him in public.
  • The Home Alone actor shared these boundaries during an appearance on the SmartLess podcast, indicating a change in how he manages public interactions.
  • His stated rules are: do not approach him at the dinner table, do not approach him when he is with his children, and definitely do not follow him to the bathroom.
  • Culkin explained that he now realises he is “in charge of the social contract” and the interaction, allowing him to set these personal limits.
  • The actor, who has two children with partner Brenda Song, has recently returned to acting, including a voice role in Zootropolis 2.
