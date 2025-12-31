The three times fans should not approach Home Alone star
- Macaulay Culkin, 45, has revealed three specific rules he expects fans to follow when approaching him in public.
- The Home Alone actor shared these boundaries during an appearance on the SmartLess podcast, indicating a change in how he manages public interactions.
- His stated rules are: do not approach him at the dinner table, do not approach him when he is with his children, and definitely do not follow him to the bathroom.
- Culkin explained that he now realises he is “in charge of the social contract” and the interaction, allowing him to set these personal limits.
- The actor, who has two children with partner Brenda Song, has recently returned to acting, including a voice role in Zootropolis 2.