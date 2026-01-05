Love Island couple announce engagement after romantic Australian proposal
- Love Island stars Will Young and Jessie Wynter, who appeared in the 2023 series, have announced their engagement.
- The couple revealed on Sunday, 4 January 2026, that Young proposed to Wynter last month in Tasmania, Australia.
- The proposal took place on 9 December 2025, with photos shared by the couple.
- They kept the engagement a secret for several weeks to celebrate privately with Wynter's family.
- Young disclosed he had been planning the proposal for over a year, stating the secrecy was challenging but worthwhile.