Louis Tomlinson reveals exact moment Niall Horan told him of Liam Payne’s death
- Louis Tomlinson revealed that his former bandmate Niall Horan informed him of Liam Payne's death.
- Tomlinson shared this information during an appearance on The Diary Of A CEO podcast on Thursday, 9 October 2025.
- Liam Payne died on 16 October 2024, after falling from a balcony in Argentina.
- Tomlinson expressed a similar feeling of grief and regret to that he experienced following his sister Félicité's accidental overdose in 2019.
