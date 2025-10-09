Louis Tomlinson reflects on moment he found out Liam Payne had died

Louis Tomlinson has revealed that it was former bandmate Niall Horan who told him that Liam Payne had died.

Appearing on The Diary Of A CEO podcast on Thursday (9 October), the singer said he was in the car in LA after having dropped his son Freddie off at school when he received the tragic news that Payne had fallen off a balcony in Argentina and died on 16 October, 2024.

“I had the same feeling that I had with my sister Félicité”, he said, who died from an accidental overdose in 2019. “I think anyone has this when they’re around someone who’s struggling; my 150 per cent wasn’t nearly enough.”