Major 2026 music festival announces headliner

Lorde teases first music in four years with ‘WWT’ snippet - just before summer
  • Lorde has been confirmed as a headliner for All Points East 2026, leading a strong female-focused line-up for the East London festival.
  • The New Zealand singer will perform on August 22, 2026, at Victoria Park, joined by artists including PinkPantheress, Zara Larsson, Audrey Hobert, and Rose Gray.
  • Other previously announced headliners for the festival include Deftones on August 23 and US rapper Tyler The Creator on August 28 and 29.
  • Lorde recently commenced the UK leg of her Ultrasound World Tour, following the release of her fourth studio album, 'Virgin', in June.
  • Tickets for All Points East will go on general sale from Thursday, November 20.
