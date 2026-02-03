Legal dispute forces Lord Of The Dance anniversary show to be cancelled
- The Lord Of The Dance 30th-anniversary show, scheduled for this week at the Arena in Dublin, has been cancelled with immediate effect.
- Switzer Consulting Limited, which owns the show and its intellectual property rights, announced the cancellation, citing an ongoing commercial and legal dispute.
- The dispute involves a civil case brought by Switzer Consulting against choreographer Michael Flatley for alleged breach of contract related to a terms of service agreement.
- Although a legal order blocking Flatley from engaging with the production was overturned by a Belfast court, Switzer stated they could not obtain the necessary assurances to proceed responsibly.
- Switzer Consulting Limited expressed regret for the disappointment caused to fans and confirmed that ticket refunds will be administered by promoters and ticketing agents.
