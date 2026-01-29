Michael Flatley beats legal bid blocking him from Lord of the Dance involvement
A temporary injunction secured against the dancer and choreographer was discharged on Thursday
Michael Flatley has declared he will be "calling his dancers" after a legal order, which had prevented him from engaging with his Lord Of The Dance production, was overturned by a court in Belfast.
The temporary injunction, secured against the dancer and choreographer, was discharged by Mr Justice Simpson at the Chancery Court in the Royal Courts of Justice on Thursday.
Switzer Consulting had initiated civil proceedings against Flatley, alleging a breach of contract over an agreement they claimed would allow them to run the popular dance shows.
The Irish traditional dancer and choreographer first achieved international fame performing Riverdance at Eurovision in 1994, before going on to create the globally recognised stage show, The Lord Of The Dance.
The production's 30th anniversary tour is due to play in Dublin's 3 Arena next week on February 5, continuing in 2026 across Europe and the US.
Speaking outside the court after the judgment on Thursday, Flatley blessed himself as he said: "I'd just like to say thank God, I'm delighted with the judge's decision today.
"I won't be in the car 10 seconds and I'll be calling all my dancers, all of the cast and crew.
"All their families have flown in and we're going to lift the roof on Thursday.
"This will be the greatest version of this show that you will ever see.
"I'm absolutely delighted."
Asked if he was back in control of the production, Flatley said: "Yes, 100%."
Earlier in the week Gary McHugh KC, for Switzer, had said the injunction was necessary to protect Switzer's interests because Flatley's financial situation would have left him unable to pay damages.
The legal dispute hinges on a terms of service agreement under which Flatley transferred intellectual property rights for Lord Of The Dance to Switzer and they in turn were then required to provide business management services to Flatley such as accounts and payroll.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks