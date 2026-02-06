Lola Young shares exciting update for fans after on-stage collapse
- Singer Lola Young has announced a headline show at The London Palladium on 4 March, marking her first major performance since cancelling tour dates last year.
- This highly anticipated return follows her recent Grammy win for best pop solo performance for her song “Messy”.
- Young had previously collapsed on stage during a US concert in September, leading to the cancellation of her subsequent tour dates.
- She expressed gratitude to her fans for their support and understanding after her previous cancellations, acknowledging the limited capacity for the one-off event.
- The London-born artist, known for her openness about mental health, is also a leading nominee at the upcoming Brit Awards with five nods.
