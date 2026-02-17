Line of Duty reveals plot details for highly anticipated return
- The upcoming seventh series of the BBC drama Line of Duty is reportedly set to reopen the controversial 'H' plotline, which concluded in 2021 with DSI Ian Buckells being revealed as the corrupt officer.
- Filming for the new series is expected to begin next month in Belfast, with lead actors Martin Compston, Vicky McClure, and Adrian Dunbar reprising their roles.
- The new six-part series will see AC-12 disbanded and rebranded as the Inspectorate of Police Standards, facing their most sensitive case yet.
- The central investigation will focus on Detective Inspector Dominic Gough, a charismatic officer accused of abusing his position as a sexual predator, though this may be a diversion from a bigger threat.
- The series six finale was a record-breaker, becoming the biggest drama episode since 2002 with 17 million viewers tuning in to discover 'H''s identity.
