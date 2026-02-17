Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Line of Duty reveals plot details for highly anticipated return

Moment Line of Duty's 'H' revealed in season 6 finale
  • The upcoming seventh series of the BBC drama Line of Duty is reportedly set to reopen the controversial 'H' plotline, which concluded in 2021 with DSI Ian Buckells being revealed as the corrupt officer.
  • Filming for the new series is expected to begin next month in Belfast, with lead actors Martin Compston, Vicky McClure, and Adrian Dunbar reprising their roles.
  • The new six-part series will see AC-12 disbanded and rebranded as the Inspectorate of Police Standards, facing their most sensitive case yet.
  • The central investigation will focus on Detective Inspector Dominic Gough, a charismatic officer accused of abusing his position as a sexual predator, though this may be a diversion from a bigger threat.
  • The series six finale was a record-breaker, becoming the biggest drama episode since 2002 with 17 million viewers tuning in to discover 'H''s identity.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in