AC-12’s search for H might not be over: the new series of Line of Duty is reportedly reopening the controversial plotline, years after it was seemingly concluded.

When Jed Mercurio’s BBC drama last aired in 2021, it was revealed that Nigel Boyle’s DSI Ian Buckells was “H”, the corrupt copper at the centre of the anti-corruption unit’s search all along, a revelation that disappointed many fans.

However, it has been claimed that the case will play a role in the forthcoming seventh series, which will start shooting in Belfast next month, with lead stars Martin Compston, Vicky McClure and Adrian Dunbar all reprising their roles as police officers hunting down their corrupt colleagues.

According to The Sun, the procedural’s new storyline “is likely to be intertwined with that of ‘H’ in a sensational double-whammy”.

They added that “there is still likely to be a new villain introduced into the new season, just as there has been with every series since the show was launched”.

Each series focuses on a different character being investigated by AC-12 – and it’s suspected this year’s target is Detective Inspector Dominic Gough.

In the new six-part series, AC-12 has been disbanded and rebranded as the Inspectorate of Police Standards. Per the BBC, “anticorruption work has never been more difficult and in this challenging climate Steve Arnott (Compston) Kate Fleming (McClure) and Ted Hastings (Dunbar) are assigned their most sensitive case so far”.

The press release continues: “Detective Inspector Dominic Gough, a charismatic officer winning plaudits for a string of takedowns of organised crime, is accused of abusing his position of trust to act as a sexual predator. But is Gough’s case a deliberate distraction from a bigger threat still operating in the shadows?”

It has not yet been announced who will play Dominic Gough. Previous guest stars to appear in Line of Duty since it began in 2012 include Lennie James, Keeley Hawes, Stephen Graham, Daniel Mays and Thandiwe Newton.

Vicky McClure, Martin Compston and Adrian Dunbar in ‘Line Of Duty’ ( World Productions/BBC )

The outlet also reports that Owen Teale will reprise his role Chief Constable Philip Osborne, who has appeared on every series of the show. The Independent has contacted the BBC for comment.

Line of Duty first aired on BBC Two before moving to BBC One for its second season.

The series six finale became the biggest drama episode – excluding soaps – since modern records began in 2002, as 17 million viewers tuned in to find out the identity of “H” across 28 days.