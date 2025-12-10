Victoria Beckham surprises actor filming Spice Girls TikTok skit
- Victoria Beckham made a surprise cameo in a TikTok video featuring Lily Collins.
- The incident occurred backstage at The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, where Collins was appearing as a guest.
- Collins was lip-syncing to the iconic Spice Girls song Wannabe when Beckham, also known as Posh Spice, unexpectedly walked past her.
- The Emily in Paris actor expressed surprise and embarrassment at Beckham's sudden appearance.
- Collins had previously been left speechless when her 'idol', Victoria Beckham, joined her on stage during the show.