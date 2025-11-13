Lauren Sánchez praises Sydney Sweeney’s ‘Oscar-worthy’ performance in Christy
- Lauren Sánchez praised Sydney Sweeney's performance in the boxing biopic Christy, calling it “Oscar-worthy” amidst ongoing controversy surrounding the film.
- Sánchez posted on Instagram on Wednesday that it is “one of the most powerful” movies she has ever seen.
- Her comments followed actor Ruby Rose's social media rant, where Rose claimed she was originally attached to play Christy Martin and criticized Sweeney's portrayal, stating she “ruined the film.”
- Boxing legend Christy Martin, the subject of the film, publicly defended Sweeney, stating the actress “worked her ass off” for the film and for her story, calling Sweeney her “friend and ally.”
- Despite a disappointing box office debut, Sweeney, who also produced the film, expressed pride in its potential impact on women's lives, prioritizing its message over financial success.