Lauren Sánchez has weighed in on Sydney Sweeney’s performance in the new boxing biopic Christy as controversy around the film continues to swirl.

From director David Michôd, the sports drama stars Sweeney, 28, as boxing legend Christy Martin, who competed in the ring from 1989 to 2012, while enduring harrowing domestic abuse behind closed doors.

Following a recent screening, Sánchez, 55, praised the film. “I have to say it’s one of the most powerful movies I have ever seen,” she wrote Wednesday night on her Instagram Story, adding, “Oscar worthy performance from Sweeney.”

The former journalist’s supportive words come days after actor Ruby Rose slammed Sydney’s performance, saying she “ruined the film.”

In an unprompted social media rant Tuesday on Threads, 30-year-old Rose claimed she was originally attached to play Martin, whom she called “Cherry.”

open image in gallery Lauren Sanchez (left) called Sydney Sweeney's performance in 'Christy' Oscar-worthy ( Getty )

open image in gallery Ruby Rose (left) said Sweeney’s portrayal of Martin ‘ruined the film’ ( Getty )

“The original Christy Martin script was incredible. Life changing. I was attached to play Cherry,” the Orange is the New Black star said.

“Everyone had experience with the core material. Most of us were actually gay. It’s part of why I stayed in acting. Losing roles happens all the time,” continued Rose, who, like Martin, is a lesbian.

“For her PR to talk about it flopping and saying SS [Sydney Sweeney] did it for the ‘people’. None of ‘the people’ want to see someone who hates them, parading around pretending to be us. You’re a cretin and you ruined the film. Period. Christy deserved better.”

Sweeney’s representatives did not respond to The Independent’s request for comment.

Later that day, Martin, 57, herself spoke out in an Instagram Post, defending Sweeney.

“I’ve always been a fighter. My life reflected that in every way and now I fight for others. The past few days I have seen some people attack my friend Sydney Sweeney,” Martin wrote, alongside a picture of the two of them during the film’s production.

open image in gallery Christy Martin (left) and Sweeney at Variety's 2025 Power of Women event in October ( Getty )

“Syd not only worked her ass off for this film, she worked her ass off for me,” Martin said. “For my story. For so many others suffering in silence. So I want to be clear about who Syd is. She is my friend and ally!”

Christy, which was released in theaters last Friday, experienced a disappointing box office debut, grossing only $1.3 million at the domestic box office across 2,011 North American theaters.

Breaking her silence on the abysmal box office opening, Sweeney, who also served as a producer on the film, maintained that she was “proud” of the film.

“I am so deeply proud of this movie,” she wrote Monday on Instagram.

Sharing a series of movie stills and behind-the-scenes pictures, the Euphoria star added: “We all signed on to this film with the belief that christy’s story could save lives. thank you to everyone who saw, felt, and believed and will believe in this story for years to come. if christy gave even one woman the courage to take her first step toward safety, then we will have succeeded.

“So yes I’m proud,” Sweeney concluded. “Why? because we don’t always just make art for numbers, we make it for impact. and christy has been the most impactful project of my life. thank you christy. i love you.”