Oscar-winner questions continued debate surrounding Hollywood
- Laura Dern has criticised the ongoing discussion surrounding "nepo babies" in Hollywood, labelling the debate "insane".
- The Oscar-winning actor, daughter of Bruce Dern and Diane Ladd, questioned why the term is not applied to other family businesses like butchers or milliners.
- Dern noted that when she began her career, being from an acting family was seen as a "legacy story", but for the current generation, it has become an "embarrassing scarlet letter" due to social media.
- Her own children, Ellery and Jaya, have also pursued careers in music and acting, respectively.
- Dern also paid tribute to her mother's activism, highlighting how it influenced her own life and commitment to human and women's rights.