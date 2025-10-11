Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Pop star set to appear in Devil Wears Prada 2

Lady Gaga announces new song featured on season 2 of Wednesday
  • Lady Gaga has been confirmed to star in The Devil Wears Prada 2, joining original cast members Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci.
  • The musician was spotted filming in Milan this week, having travelled from London where she performed four sold-out shows, and is set to resume her tour in Stockholm.
  • This role follows Lady Gaga's appearance in 2024's Joker: Folie à Deux and a cameo in Netflix's Wednesday, for which she also released an original song.
  • Plot details for the sequel remain undisclosed, but it is rumoured to follow Miranda Priestly navigating the decline of print media and encountering Emily Charlton.
  • The highly anticipated film, which will also feature new cast members such as Simone Ashley and Lucy Liu, is scheduled for release in summer 2026.
