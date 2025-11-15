Sony to bring Labubus to the big screen
- Sony Pictures has reportedly acquired the screen rights to develop a feature film based on the popular Labubu toy dolls.
- The Labubu characters, created by Hong Kong illustrator Kasing Lung and inspired by Nordic myths, are known for their rabbit-like ears, large eyes and menacing teeth.
- No release date, director or cast has been announced, and it’s still unclear whether the film will be live-action or animated.
- These collectible furry monster dolls are commonly sold in “blind boxes,” with rare “secret edition” versions highly sought after by collectors.
- The dolls have gained significant popularity, especially after being showcased by celebrities such as K-pop star Lisa, Rihanna, Dua Lipa and Emma Roberts.