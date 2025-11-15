Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Sony to bring Labubus to the big screen

The lure of Labubus
  • Sony Pictures has reportedly acquired the screen rights to develop a feature film based on the popular Labubu toy dolls.
  • The Labubu characters, created by Hong Kong illustrator Kasing Lung and inspired by Nordic myths, are known for their rabbit-like ears, large eyes and menacing teeth.
  • No release date, director or cast has been announced, and it’s still unclear whether the film will be live-action or animated.
  • These collectible furry monster dolls are commonly sold in “blind boxes,” with rare “secret edition” versions highly sought after by collectors.
  • The dolls have gained significant popularity, especially after being showcased by celebrities such as K-pop star Lisa, Rihanna, Dua Lipa and Emma Roberts.
