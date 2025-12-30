Kym Marsh reveals devastating impact of being called ‘fat’ on hit TV show
- Kym Marsh has revealed the profound impact of being publicly called "fat" by TV producer Nigel Lythgoe during her time on the reality show Popstars over two decades ago.
- Marsh described feeling "humiliated and ashamed" by the remarks, stating they made her feel like "an object, an item, not a human being" despite being chosen for her talent.
- She reflected that such comments, made during the 2001 music competition that formed Hear’Say, would "never get away with today" due to changing societal standards.
- Marsh also discussed a potential Hear’Say reunion, offering a hopeful but non-committal "never say never" response, noting the group members still communicate.
- Looking ahead, Marsh shared her excitement for turning 50 in June, planning extensive celebrations, and her upcoming role in the stage production of Single White Female.