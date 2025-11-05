Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Kylie Minogue debuts new song that has been a decade in the making

Kylie Minogue performs at Bilbao BBK Live 2025
  • Pop superstar Kylie Minogue is set to release a special 10th-anniversary Christmas album, titled Kylie Christmas (Fully Wrapped).
  • The album features a new track called "Xmas", which Minogue revealed has been a decade in the making and debuted on BBC Radio 2.
  • Minogue recorded the new songs during brief intervals while on her Tension Tour earlier this year, despite her busy schedule.
  • In addition to "Xmas", the album includes three other brand new tracks: "Hot In December", "This Time Of Year", and "Office Party".
  • Kylie Christmas (Fully Wrapped) is scheduled for release on 5 December and is currently available for pre-order.
