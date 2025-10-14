Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Kylie Jenner releases first song ‘Fourth Strike’

Kylie Jenner releases debut song
  • Kylie Jenner has officially launched her music career, featuring on Terror Jr’s new song, “Fourth Strike,” released on Monday night.
  • The media mogul is embracing the identity of 'King Kylie,' a nod to her alter ego from 2014-2016, and sings on the bridge of the experimental pop track.
  • “Fourth Strike” is a continuation of Terror Jr's “Three Strikes,” which was used in a Kylie Cosmetics lip gloss ad campaign nearly a decade ago.
  • Fans reacted negatively to Jenner's musical debut, with many criticizing her use of autotune and suggesting she stick to her cosmetics business.
  • Alongside her music release, Jenner announced a new 'King Kylie' cosmetics collection, set to launch on October 18, fulfilling fan requests for a revival of the era.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in