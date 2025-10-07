Sex And The City star apologises for behaviour on set
- Kristin Davis, who portrayed Charlotte York in Sex and the City, has apologised to co-star Bridget Moynihan for her unfriendly behaviour on set.
- Davis admitted she internalised the character Charlotte's animosity towards Moynihan's character, Natasha Naginsky, who was a rival to Carrie Bradshaw.
- Moynihan accepted the apology, noting that Davis later made amends by being particularly kind when they met at the gym.
- Both Charlotte and Natasha's characters returned in the spin-off series And Just Like That, which concluded its third and final season earlier this year.
- An Independent critic expressed significant disappointment with And Just Like That, describing its treatment of the original characters as 'abominable' and 'depleting'.